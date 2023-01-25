IISA – Time Management for the Insurance Professional

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

May 25, 2023



It’s now a cliché to talk about how busy we are. Many people feel overwhelmed by the amount of work coupled with the endless barrage of emails. We have to deal with more interruptions and distractions than ever before.

Time Management is process improvement utilized to be more organized in our approach to work and to have better decision making processes in terms of priorities and dealing with interruptions. In this session we start by looking at the biggest time wasters for most people. Then we learn how to establish priorities and stay more focused on them.

