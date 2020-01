IISA – Wellsite Abandonment

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

February 05, 2020

Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta 1110, 833 4 Avenue SW Calgary, AB

As a broker, underwriter, or adjuster you will gain an understanding of the issues related to Well Abandonment, the Regulations and Inspection requirements.

Well Status

Emergency Preparedness Requirements

Abandonment Requirements

Drilling Waste Management

Surface Equipment, clean up and reclamation

Insurance topics includes:

CGL Exclusions

Environmental Impairment Liability

Professional Liability Exclusions

E & O Liability

