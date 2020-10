by IBAH

October 31, 2020

95 Hamilton St. North Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0

The IBAH Brokers of Hamilton will be holding In-Person Level 1 Exams in Hamilton, ON

October 31, November 14, and December 5th.

Safety protocols will be in place for the exam – we are only allowing 10 people to write. Proctor and test takers will have to wear a mask throughout the exam. Covid19 forms and temperatures will be taken.

For more information and times please visit our website at

https://www.ibah.org

