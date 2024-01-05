Industry Trends & Predictions: 2024 (GTA)

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

January 18, 2024



Join us for our highly anticipated Industry Trends & Predictions: 2024 session, featuring p&c consultant Phil Cook, Chairman, Omega Insurance Holdings

In this session, Phil will take a look back at significant events that have impacted our industry to predict future events and trends in the industry. Phil will offer analysis of developing trends, personal observations of current events, and “crystal ball” future changes.

Designed to be a fascinating and thought-provoking presentation on the state of the industry. Register now if you want to deepen your understanding of the present to be better prepared for the changes coming in 2024.

QUESTIONS? Contact gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca

CE HOURS

CE Credit: 1 hour (pending)

To be eligible for CE hours, you must be logged in for the entire duration of the sessions. Partial credit hours cannot be issued. We cannot credit CE hours if you login using a link that is not assigned to you

