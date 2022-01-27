Insurance Broker E&O Claims: Avoid Being “Caught in the Middle”

by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

March 17, 2022



Brokers are constantly challenged with balancing their responsibility to provide proper coverage for clients while avoiding liability for gaps in coverage. This session is intended to provide an understanding of the legal bases for insurance broker liability and highlight how Canadian courts view the legal obligations of brokers to their clients and the high standards expected of them. It will also address common errors and loss prevention tips and best practices to avoid claims.

Webinar Objectives



• Recognize the high standards to which Canadian courts hold insurance brokers to

• Identify the bases for broker liability

• Outline loss prevention tips and best practices for brokers



Webinar Presenter

Michael Libby, Partner – Dolden Wallace Folick LLP

Mike has extensive experience as a litigator, and represents insurers in the defence of liability claims. His practice focuses on the defence of liability claims against all manner of professionals, commercial hosts, and the construction industry, as well as the defence of large property loss claims, catastrophic injury, and employment law matters. He is the co-chair of the firm’s national coverage group and regularly advises insurers on complex coverage issues arising under all types of insurance policies including CGL, Directors and Officers, Errors and Omissions, Cyber Liability, Employment Practices Liability, Builders’ Risk/Course of Construction, Wrap-Up, Personal Lines, Motor Vehicle, and specialized Property policies.

Brian Rhodes, Partner – Dolden Wallace Folick LLP

Brian practices insurance law exclusively. Brian’s practice has a particular emphasis on construction law, professional liability, and product liability. He has appeared as counsel at all levels of court in British Columbia and Alberta, as well as the Ontario Superior Court and the Supreme Court of Yukon.

Continuing Education Credits

1.5 CE Credits are available for the following provinces:

British Columbia

Manitoba (#38567)

Saskatchewan

Please be aware that tardy log-in or early log-out to/from the webinar will preclude IINS from issuing a CE certificate for this education session.

