Insurance-Canada.ca Technology Conference – ICTC2020

The insurance industry is spinning with change.

We face new and evolving risks shaped by factors including climate change, shifting societal norms, new technologies and more.

New business models, new approaches to managing risks, and new insurance products, often enabled by the latest technology, create fresh opportunities, challenges and risks.

Explore the next generation of insurance and risk management. Will the industry’s significant dependence on technology be its saving grace or its Achilles heel?

Hear from more than 25 senior executives, including 15 CEOs from insurance, industry analysts, providers and other industries.

InsurTech is driving change, by startups, companies transforming into InsurTechs, and technology providers eager to help.

Explore the implications for achieving exceptional performance in insurance, not only today, but tomorrow – and beyond.

Join your peers from insurance companies and brokers, large and small, from across the country. Network, discuss, learn…