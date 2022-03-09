Insurance Essentials 101

by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

April 12, 2022



If you are new to insurance and have limited knowledge of the Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance industry, this webinar is for you. Its purpose is to provide you with an overview of the developments and functions of P&C insurance, introduce basic concepts and key roles in the process.

It will be of benefit to administrative and support staff, accounts personnel, Human Resources and Information Technology employees, and any newcomers to the industry who would like to broaden their understanding of it.

By the end of this session, you will be able to:

– Define and explain “insurance” in everyday terms, including insurable risk

– Discuss the impact of risk and list some examples of perils and hazards

– Outline the basic insurance roles and relationships

– Discuss the functions of insurance in society

– Identify three major types of insurance and give examples of general insurance

– Recognize types of insurers and identify key functional areas

– Outline processes to establish insurance coverage and claims handling

– Recognize the role of and the types of reinsurance

– Identify various insurance organizations

Presenter: George Cooper, CIP

George is an enthusiastic and energetic individual with over thirty years of experience in the education and development, management, sales and service areas of the insurance industry.

A commitment to excellence and a sincere desire to help people succeed in personal and professional development are his most notable characteristics.

George achieved his Certificate in Business Management in 1989, his Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) designation in 1996 and continues his professional development through various educational programs.

George is an active volunteer with, and Ambassador for the Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta and the Insurance Institute of Canada.

Registration: 1:45 p.m.

Presentation: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ADT

Location: Webinar

Registration deadline is April 5, 2022

