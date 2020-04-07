Insurance Institute – Accident in Focus Webinar

by Conestoga Chapter, IIO

April 16, 2020

On-Line Webinar 1pm (EST)

Are you confident you know all you need to about Accident Benefits (AB), including the optional benefits coverage under the Ontario Automobile Policy? Responsibility for helping consumers understand more about AB coverage lies with the insurance professionals having the most consumer contact. It is especially critical for anyone selling new or renewal policies.Licensed insurance professionals, claims handlers and the underwriters who support them must have a strong understanding of the AB Section so that policyholders receive clear explanations and coverage interpretations from their insurance professional.

You’ll see the benefits of attending this seminar right away in your workplace:

Brokers: comprehend the coverages found in the accident benefits section of the OAP #1 to provide sound advice to your clients.

Underwriters: improve your understanding of the accident benefits section of the OAP #1

Adjusters: quickly identify potential coverage issues and ensure accuracy and understanding of nuances in AB auto claims scenarios.

Learning Outcomes

You will walk away from this seminar being able to:

Describe specific AB definitions

Determine who is an Insured Person

Illustrate benefits provided including: Income Replacement, Caregiver, Non-earner, Medical, Rehabilitation, Attendant Care, Compensation for other Expenses, Death & Funeral Benefits

Demonstrate the Optional Benefits and how they benefit consumers

This interactive half-day session will include case studies and scenarios to help you learn the material in a ready to use at work format.

Seminar Leader

Melanie Needham,FCIP, CRM

CE hours: 3 (RIBO)

