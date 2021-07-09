Insurance Institute- At the Forefront: A Look Back and the View Forward for Facility Association

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

October 07, 2021

WEBINAR- October 07, 2021 1 pm - 2 pm EST

Most of us who have dealt within the auto insurance space, either as brokers, underwriters or claims personnel have heard of the Facility Association (FA) and its unofficial title as the ‘insurer as last resort’. But have you ever wondered why such an organization exists, and how they endure in the marketplace?

In this session, President and CEO Saskia Matheson will offer a glimpse into the inner workings, challenges and opportunities within FA. She’ll be sharing more about how FA has changed over the years and the continued importance it has for every broker and company in the Auto Insurance sector. You’ll also learn more about some of the initiatives they have underway, including their new focus on data and the Underwriting Information Plan.

Saskia will also speak candidly about the challenges of 2020 and the role FA played, and continues to play, in maintaining stability and availability. She’ll also share more about the types of data they have available, how it’s used and by whom.

This session is great for anyone who deals with auto insurance now or in the future.

Visit event's website