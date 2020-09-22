Insurance Institute – At the Forefront: How COVID is driving the need for innovation and leadership in p&c

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

October 28, 2020

Webinar- October 28, 2020 from 1-2 pm EST

A hardening insurance market, a global health crisis and an economic downturn: the challenges are real. But Andrew Steen, President of Berkley Canada thinks there’s more than meets the eye.

In his talk, Andrew will share his optimism for the future and why the opportunity to create better outcomes for insurance customers, financial stakeholders, and future leaders has never been greater.

Andrew will also share his unique perspective on leadership: why it matters, opportunities to cultivate it in your organization, concrete steps to accelerate your own development and the lessons he is learning from young industry leaders.

Perfect for: Managers, young professionals and anyone looking to learn more about leadership

