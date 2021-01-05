Insurance Institute- At the Forefront: Strategies for recruiting and retaining staff, in office or remotely

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

January 28, 2021

Webinar- January 28, 2021 1 pm - 2 pm EST

According to a recent Labour Force Survey from Stats Canada, nearly three-quarters of the 3.4 million Canadians who began working from home at the start of the pandemic are still working at home, and many of these new remote employees would like to continue working from home indefinitely. Having a remote-ready employee recruitment and retention plan, once viewed as a competitive advantage, is now a must-have. At the same time, we are preparing for our return to the office for many of our employees. Learn how to balance both and ensure you are maximizing productivity, engagement and culture.

Join Heather Masterson, President and CEO of Travelers Canada, and learn how to recruit and retain all-star talent and balance virtual and on-site employees while preserving the culture you’ve worked hard to build.

Presenter:

Heather Masterson

President and CEO

Travelers Canada

CE hours : 1 hour (pending)

