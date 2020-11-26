Insurance Institute – At the Forefront: The challenges and opportunities of Facility Association

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

December 09, 2020

Webinar- December 09, 2020 1 pm - 2 pm EST

Most of us who have dealt within the auto insurance space, either as brokers, underwriters or claims personnel have heard of the Facility Association (FA) and its unofficial title as the ‘insurer of last resort’. But have you ever wondered why such an organization exists, and how they endure in the marketplace?

In this session, President and CEO Saskia Matheson will offer a glimpse into the inner workings, challenges and opportunities within FA. She’ll be sharing more about the coverages FA does and doesn’t offer through the residual market (FARM). You’ll also learn more about some of the initiatives they have underway, including their new focus on data and the Underwriting Information Plan.

Saskia will also speak candidly about the challenges of 2020 and the role FA played, and continues to play, in maintaining stability and availability. She’ll also share more about the types of data they have available, how it’s used and by whom.

This session is great for anyone who deals with auto insurance now or in the future.

About Saskia Matheson

Saskia Matheson has over 30 years of experience in the Canadian property & casualty industry, where she has held numerous company positions. Saskia was appointed as the President and CEO of Facility Association in February 2019. Prior to joining Facility Association most recently, she was General Manager of Esurance Canada, a subsidiary of Allstate, leading the organization through the company’s formation and launch.Before launching Esurance Canada, Saskia was the Director of Risk Management for Automobile and Property with Allstate for 6 years, and the official spokesperson for Allstate Canada. She has served on numerous industry committees and working groups. Saskia began her insurance career as a researcher for the Ontario government’s Osborne Inquiry into Motor Vehicle Accident Compensation. She then progressed through successively senior roles at Facility Association, Zurich Insurance Canada and Royal Sun Alliance.

Presenter:

Saskia Matheson

President & CEO

Facility Association

CE hours : 1 hour (pending)

Sponsored by: Strategic Resource Consultants

