Insurance Institute-At the Forefront: The Insurance Industry’s Innovator’s Dilemma

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

March 23, 2021

Webinar- March 23, 2021 1 pm - 2 pm EST

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, has famously declared that leaders shouldn’t fear cannibalization, arguing, “if we don’t do it, someone else will.”

Danish Yusuf, Founder and CEO of Zensurance, sees great potential in this adage, applying this logic to how he leads his rapidly growing Toronto-based technology company, which is focused primarily on the p&c space.

In his inaugural At the Forefront talk, you’ll hear from Danish as he explores where he sees the biggest opportunities for the p&c industry. He’ll also reveal who he thinks is the industry’s biggest threat and how we, as an industry, can thwart it.

Whether you are a leader or aspiring leader, this session will provide stimulating insight for all areas of p&c as we reimagine our business and processes post COVID.

