Insurance Institute- Atlantic- The Umbrella Policy

by The Insurance Institute (Atlantic)

September 18, 2023



This w ebinar is designed for all industry professionals who are interested in gaining a comprehensive understanding of Umbrella Insurance Coverage. Whether you are an experienced insurance professional looking to refresh your knowledge or a newcomer seeking to explore this vital aspect of the insurance industry, this session will provide valuable insights.

It offers an excellent opportunity to enhance your professional knowledge, enabling you to better serve your clients and address their insurance needs more effectively.

We look forward to having you join us on September 18, 2023!

Webinar Leader:

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Consulting

Please register with your local Chapter

IINB:

IINL:

IIPE:

IISK:

IINA:

IISA:

IIMB:

Visit event's website