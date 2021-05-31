Insurance Institute – Class action litigation in the COVID era: one year update

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

June 10, 2021

WEBINAR- June 10, 2021 10 am - 11 am EST

The pandemic has been disrupting force across industries and around the world. A year ago, class action litigation was expected to be a preferred vehicle to advance claims related to personal injury, property and economic losses associated with the pandemic.

In this webinar, lawyers Glenn Zakaib and Edona Vila, of Borden Ladner Gervais LL.P will provide an update on the current state of pandemic-related class actions. You’ll get an inside look at the current state of COVID-19 litigation in Canada and key trends on the development of COVID-19 jurisprudence.

Speakers:

Glenn Zakaib, Partner and National Co-Chair of Class Actions Group, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Edona Vila, Partner, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Visit event's website