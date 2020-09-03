Insurance Institute – Commercial Liability 101 – Webinar (EST)

by Conestoga Chapter, IIO

September 28, 2020

Virtual Class - On-Line 9:00 am - 4:15 pm (EST)

The complexities of commercial liability insurance are many.

How is the risk assessed?

How are limits established?

How are coverages determined?

These are critical questions without simple answers, because this line of insurance requires a breadth and depth of knowledge that takes time to acquire. Whether you’re making the move from personal lines to commercial lines insurance, or simply interested in expanding your knowledge with future opportunities in mind, you’ll benefit from learning the fundamentals of commercial liability insurance with our expert speaker.

In addition to learning about the technical aspects, you’ll have the opportunity to practice and apply what you learn during the session using real life situations. Whether you’re a broker, underwriter or claims adjuster, come explore the fundamentals of commercial liability insurance and walk away armed with new knowledge that applies directly to your role.

Brokers: Learn how to accurately assess customer needs and recommend a policy to fit those needs.

Underwriters: Learn about the risks associated with the customer and policy so that it can be accurately reflected in the rate/premium.

Adjusters: Learn about Commercial Liability Insurance so that you can process the claim in good faith within the limits of the policy.



Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM



CE hours: 5.5 (Ontario/Alberta/Manitoba)

