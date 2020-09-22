Insurance Institute – COVID in the fall: Supporting colleagues during and after COVID

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

October 06, 2020

Webinar- October 6, 2020 from 1- 2 pm EST

The global pandemic has had a profound impact on many aspects of our lives, particularly our mental health. The change in routine, added stress and increased isolation have had a compounding effect on our mental wellbeing.

In this session, led by Ted Bober, M.S.W., R.S.W. of the Ontario Medical Association, you’ll get to know how the pandemic has impacted mental health, and the social/emotional challenges expected to emerge in the fall. You will get to know best practices for addressing employee concerns and worries. You will also learn tips for having a confident and caring conversation with a colleague you might be concerned about.

Perfect for: managers, supervisors, human resources personnel

This session is part of the GTA Symposium virtual lineup, which was originally planned for April.

Visit event's website