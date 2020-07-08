Insurance Institute – Cyber Coverage Sales: Winning Approaches to Get Results – webinar (EST)

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 18, 2020

WEBINAR: September 18, 2020 9 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. EST

Are your cyber sales efforts stalling when there should be a flood of new business?

Do you struggle to have the cyber risk conversation with your clients, and never seem to get anywhere?

Do you have clients that don’t understand just how much cyber risk exposure they have?

If you answered “yes” to these questions, and would like to position your brokerage as a trusted advisor on cyber risks, this half-day CIP Society seminar is for you!

Presented by Serge Solski, cyber risks expert within the insurance industry sector, this session is aimed at helping brokerage owners, senior producers, new business development, agents and others to properly devise your cyber risk offering to get the results you want.

This seminar will provide best approaches for creating an end-to-end cyber sales program that will help you enhance new business development and client retention strategies.

Knowledge points you’ll gain from attending this seminar:

Learn why cyber is not a market that your brokers can walk into unprepared – if your brokerage has tried to sell cyber, learn why you may not have had the success you had hoped.

Learn how your brokerage needs to deliver an end-to-end cyber program that is not about selling coverage alone.

Understand that offering your clients a ‘coverage-only’ solution is actually a disservice to your clients and puts your brokerage at great risk for an Errors & Omissions claim.

Learn what supports your brokerage needs to have in place to provide effective service to your clients (knowing the risks, the market, underwriters who understand the coverage, partners to service pre-and post-risks, etc.)



Learn how to have the risk conversation with your clients; that it is not about coverage but about protecting, serving and retaining your clients.

Learn the most effective methods and tactics to raise your clients’ and prospects’ awareness of this critical business risk so they can get into solution mode and you can expand your book of business.



Who should attend?

Brokerage owners, Producers, Agents, Senior leaders with new business development objectives

CE Credits: 3 RIBO Management hours

About the Presenter:

Serge Solski

AdviseAware Risk Consulting

Serge has been involved in the tech industry for more than 20 years, from start-ups to large corporations gaining experience in the security and risk management world. While with Watsec Cyber Risk Management, Serge developed strong relationships with the insurance industry throughout Canada and the US as a trusted advisor on the best ways to approach cyber risk as well as providing effective sales support to grow their books of business with cyber coverage. He brings extensive experience in understanding the people side of the security equation from his time at Research in Motion (Blackberry) which is critical to understanding how to manage cyber risk exposure. This non-technical view of managing security risks allows Serge to clearly see and communicate cyber risk as the critical business risk is has become today.



PLEASE NOTE:

– Prices below are for IIO Members. Fees noted below do not include hst.

– Non-members and renewing members the IIO Membership fee will be added to your cart.

– Sorry, no refunds. Credit notes issued only with 48 hour written notice

– In accordance with Provincial regulator’s guidelines , in order to be eligible for CE hours, you must be logged in with for the entire duration of the session. Partial hours cannot be issued.

Visit event's website