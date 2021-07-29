Insurance Institute- Developing the Leader Within – Module 1, 2 & 3

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

October 13 - November 03, 2021

Webinar- October 13, 2021 12:30am - November 03, 2021 4:15 pm EST

Are you looking to develop your leadership skills? If so, this three-module program is for you.

This program consists of 3 half-day modules as follows:



MODULE 1 – Leadership Lid and Emotional Intelligence – October 13, 2021 | 12:30 – 4:15pm EST –

MODULE 2 – Mindset, Core Values and Effective Communication – October 26, 2021 | 12:30 – 4:15pm EST

MODULE 3 – Intentional Leadership, Coaching and Leading Through Change – November 3, 2021 | 12:30 – 4:15pm EST

MODULE 1 – Leadership Lid and Emotional Intelligence

October 13, 2021 | 12:30 – 4:15pm EST

In this module, you will understand how leadership effectiveness is directly related to leadership capacity. You will learn the difference between emotional intelligence and intellectual intelligence and how these impact our ability to lead. As part of this module, you will also undergo a DISC assessment to determine your behavioural style, this tool will help you understand how to identify the behavioural styles of your teams/ colleagues and how to use this knowledge to effectively lead/work with them.

At the end of this module, participants will understand:

– How to identifying the capacity of their leadership lid

– Emotional Intelligence and the impact it has on our ability to succeed

– The DISC model of human behaviour

– How to lead effectively by understanding different behavioural styles

MODULE 2 – Mindset, Core Values and Effective Communication

October 26, 2021 | 12:30 – 4:15pm EST

In this module, you’ll gain a solid understanding of the core values required to be an effective leader and you will be able to identify communication strategies that work best for you.

Part 1- Identifying your core values

– Have a solid understanding of the core values required to be an effective leader

– Identify strategies to improve upon these core values

– understand how to recognize these values or the lack thereof within yourself and your team

Part 2 – Communication Strategies

– you will be able to effectively increase your influence by connecting with people

– understand how to find common ground and use that effectively to communicate with others

– know how to actively listen to both words and body language

MODULE 3 – Intentional Leadership, Coaching and Leading Through Change

November 3, 2021 | 12:30 – 4:15pm EST

In this module you will identify your level of emotional intelligence (strengths and limitations) and you’ll be provided with strategies to improve your level of EQ.

– Learn about the subconscious and conscious parts of the mind and how this affects your beliefs, behaviours, mindset and ultimately your ability to lead

– Identify triggers that lead to self-limiting behaviours

– Workshop strategies to deal with self-limiting beliefs

– Discuss strategies to help you get unstuck

– Develop a personal leadership plan to ensure success moving forward which will include, personal Mission Statement, Vision Statement, Core Values and Social Contract (how will they be accountable)



Visit event's website