Insurance Institute- Developing the Leader Within – Module 1 – Leadership Lid and Emotional Intelligence

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

October 20, 2020

Webinar - October 20, 2020 from 12:30 - 4:15 pm EST

We cannot lead others until we can effectively lead ourselves. In this module, you will understand how leadership effectiveness is directly related to leadership capacity. You will learn the difference between emotional intelligence and intellectual intelligence and how these impact our ability to lead. As part of this module, you will also undergo a DISC assessment to determine your behavioural style, this tool will help you understand how to identify the behavioural styles of your teams/ colleagues and how to use this knowledge to effectively lead/work with them.

At the end of this module, participants will understand:

– How to identifying the capacity of their leadership lid

– Emotional Intelligence and the impact it has on our ability to succeed

– The DISC model of human behaviour

– How to lead effectively by understanding different behavioural styles

CE hours:

3.5 personal RIBO hours pending

Seminar Leader

Tammie Kip

National Director, Casualty Claims

Allstate | Pembridge | PAFCO

Visit event's website