Canadian Underwriter

Event

Insurance Institute – Developing the Leader Within – Module 3 – Intentional Leadership, Coaching & Leading Through Change

Print this page

by Insurance Institute of Ontario
December 02, 2020
Webinar - December 2, 2020 from 12:30 - 4:15 pm EST


We cannot lead others until we can effectively lead ourselves.

In module 3 you will identify your level of emotional intelligence (strengths and limitations) and you’ll be provided with strategies to improve your level of EQ.

You will:
– Learn about the subconscious and conscious parts of the mind and how this affects your beliefs, behaviours, mindset and ultimately your ability to lead
– Identify triggers that lead to self-limiting behaviours
– Workshop strategies to deal with self-limiting beliefs
– Discuss strategies to help you get unstuck
– Develop a personal leadership plan to ensure success moving forward which will include, personal Mission Statement, Vision Statement, Core Values and Social Contract (how will they be accountable)

CE hours:
3.5 personal RIBO hours pending

Seminar Leader
Tammie Kip
National Director, Casualty Claims
Allstate | Pembridge | PAFCO



Visit event's website
https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/Ontario/Greater-Toronto-Area/Seminars/Seminar-Details?seminarId=12076



Print this page

Related