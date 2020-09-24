Insurance Institute – Developing the Leader Within – Module 3 – Intentional Leadership, Coaching & Leading Through Change

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

December 02, 2020

Webinar - December 2, 2020 from 12:30 - 4:15 pm EST

We cannot lead others until we can effectively lead ourselves.

In module 3 you will identify your level of emotional intelligence (strengths and limitations) and you’ll be provided with strategies to improve your level of EQ.

You will:

– Learn about the subconscious and conscious parts of the mind and how this affects your beliefs, behaviours, mindset and ultimately your ability to lead

– Identify triggers that lead to self-limiting behaviours

– Workshop strategies to deal with self-limiting beliefs

– Discuss strategies to help you get unstuck

– Develop a personal leadership plan to ensure success moving forward which will include, personal Mission Statement, Vision Statement, Core Values and Social Contract (how will they be accountable)

CE hours:

3.5 personal RIBO hours pending

Seminar Leader

Tammie Kip

National Director, Casualty Claims

Allstate | Pembridge | PAFCO

