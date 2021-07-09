Insurance Institute- Diversity & Culture in the Workplace

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

August 25, 2021

WEBINAR- August 25, 2021 9:00 a.m. EST - 11:00 a.m.

Diversity in the workplace leads to a plethora of benefits – both from an internal and external perspective. However, that doesn’t mean implementing diversity initiatives at work isn’t without its unique set of challenges. Join us as we talk about understanding the importance of diversity and culture, learning to communicate with different cultures and how to diffuse cultural differences. All this skills can be used on your team and with clients!

Seminar Leader: Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Consulting

RIBO CE Hours: 2 Personal hours

Visit event's website