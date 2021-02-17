Insurance Institute-Effective Study Skills – Member Bonus

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

February 26, 2021

Webinar- February 26, 2021 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

This complimentary webinar is specifically geared towards Insurance Institute of Ontario members who are currently enrolled in the CIP program.

The Insurance Institute understands the challenge of taking a “CIP course”. This interactive seminar will provide you with a new method to handle the extra load.

Have you been away from formal study? Do you need to learn new dynamic strategies for studying? Do you need better results on Insurance Institute tests and exams? Excellent! You must attend this interactive workshop! All you need is a computer with high speed internet access and audio.

Visit event's website