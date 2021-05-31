Insurance Institute – Employment Practices Liability Insurance

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

June 16, 2021

WEBINAR- June 16, 2021 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. EST

Employee lawsuits are becoming more and more common in the workplace. Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI) focuses on financial loss resulting from discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other employment-related claims not covered by WSIB.

Understanding the types of claims and coverages included in EPLI insurance has now become essential in the operation of any size business. Join us as we learn about the basic differences between WSIB and EPLI coverages and review what is covered and excluded.

Facilitator Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM and insurance lawyer Devan Marr will cover:

key terms, conditions and endorsements

common exposures

Claims handling and trends (including the #metoo movement)

opportunities for growth

Perfect for: agents, brokers, and underwriters interested in this area of insurance.

