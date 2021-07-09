Insurance Institute- Ethics for the Modern Broker – Member Bonus

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

August 19, 2021

WEBINAR- August 19, 2021 -- Noon - 1 p.m. EST

Brokers are trusted by both insurers and consumers, and rely on word of mouth for success.Having a reputation for being ethical is essential.

In this one-hour webinar, you’ll learn how to identify and address ethical dilemmas, while earning your Ethics CE credit requirement.

A reputation for being knowledgeable, professional and trustworthy is an invaluable asset in serving clients and building your book of business. The Broker Code of Conduct exists to detail and remind brokers of their duties upholding high standards.But what happens when ethical dilemmas do arise? How do you identify one?And what should you do about it?

This webinar will give you a brief introduction into business ethics before exploring the integral connection between ethics and insurance—in the context of the role of the broker.

You’ll leave this session being able to:

– Describe the link between ethics and insurance

– Describe what influences ethical behavior

– Identify a potential ethical dilemma

– Explain how they can be solved

