Insurance Institute – Insurance Claims Landscape

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

June 03, 2021

WEBINAR- June 03, 2021 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. (EST)

As the world transitions through the pandemic era, the insurance industry is adapting to new ways of doing business. From supporting customers remotely to altering notice provisions, insurers and insurance brokers are facing a new set of challenges. At the same time, there is rapidly increasing demand for software and artificial intelligence to keep up with an increasingly remote world. Even insurance litigation has had to modify its practices, with hearings remotely and suspended limitations periods during court closures. While some of these changes might be short-lived, there will undoubtedly be permanent changes to how the insurance industry operates.

Join a panel of leading insurance lawyers from Aird & Berlis LLP as they discuss how the pandemic is changing the Canadian insurance landscape and what this will mean for those working in the insurance industry.

Webinar Objectives:

– What areas are seeing increasing claims, and what areas are seeing decreases?

– How are insurance policies are being altered to accommodate the pandemic?

– How are customers making claims currently?

– Are customers paying their premiums?

– Will courts treat pandemic related insurance disputes differently?

Visit event's website