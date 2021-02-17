Insurance Institute- Mitigating sewer backup and basement flood claims

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

May 18, 2021

Webinar- May 18, 2021 1 pm - 2:30 pm EST

Water damage has become the most prevalent source of claims for personal property insurers in Canada. Water damage can be caused by anything from burst pipes, to faulty toilets, to leaky dishwashers and failed hot water tanks. However, damage to basements from heavy rainfall and sewer backup can be the most expensive type of damage, costing Canadian insurers hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years.

In this valuable session Glenn McGillivray, Managing Director of the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction, will go over basement flood loss trends in Canada. He will explain common causes of basement flooding events and explain the mitigation measures that can help reduce the impact of heavy rainfall and sewer backup on Canadian homes.

Perfect for: personal lines brokers and agents, claims professionals, underwriters and anyone with an interest in water damage mitigation.

Visit event's website