by Insurance Institute of Ontario

March 11, 2021

Webinar- March 11, 2021 1 pm - 3 pm EST

Are you looking to inject some spark into your virtual meetings? Whether it’s an internal brainstorming session with peers, a weekly touchpoint with your team or an external client-facing presentation, Long-time industry facilitator Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM will spill her secrets on how to create effective and productive virtual meetings that people will actually look forward to!

Visit event's website