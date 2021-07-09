Insurance Institute- Occupiers’ Liability Update: Legislative Reform and Recent Case Law

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 22, 2021

WEBINAR- September 22, 2021 10 am - 11 am EST

In early 2021, Ontario enacted legislative changes to the Occupiers’ Liability Act requiring plaintiffs to provide notice of an intention to commence a claim within 60 days of an accident arising from ice and snow.

Join us for a presentation on these changes from a legal defence perspective. Natalie Kolos, Partner, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP and Christine Kucey, Associate, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP will review this legislative reform, along with some possible interpretations by the Courts, and risk management strategies going forward. They will also review some notable occupier liability jurisprudence in the last 12 months.

This webinar is perfect for claims professionals, adjusters and underwriters.

Speakers:

Natalie Kolos, Partner, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Christine Kucey, Associate, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

