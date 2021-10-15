Insurance Institute of Ontario- 2021 Scholarship Event: Featuring Douglas Porter

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

November 10, 2021

WEBINAR- November 10, 2021 1 pm - 2:15 pm EST

Since 1993, the John E. Lowes education fund has awarded scholarships to Ontario residents pursuing post-secondary education that includes the study of property and casualty insurance.

Join us this fall as we recognize this year’s John E Lowes, Lloyd King and Toronto Insurance Council scholarship recipients. Attendees will enjoy a memorable scholarship presentation, followed by a keynote talk by Douglas Porter, Chief Economist of BMO Financial Group. Proceeds from this event will support future scholarships.

About this year’s keynote

The only thing that is certain in the outlook these days is uncertainty. Although the global economy has rebounded from the massive contraction in 2020, many questions remain for financial markets and the response of central banks.

Douglas Porter, Chief Economist, BMO Financial Group, will walk through the current state of the Canadian and U.S. economies, and give his perspective on how 2022 will unfold. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to hear from one of Canada’s foremost global economists!

Douglas Porter has over 30 years of experience analyzing global economies and financial markets. As Chief Economist at BMO Financial Group, he oversees the macroeconomic and financial market forecasts and co-authors the firm’s weekly flagship publication, Focus. Mr. Porter manages the team that has won numerous awards including Best Forecaster for Canada by Focus Economics, top Canadian forecaster by Bloomberg and the prestigious Lawrence Klein award for forecast accuracy of the U.S. economy.

Mr. Porter, CFA, earned a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Western Ontario.

Presenter:

Douglas Porter

Chief Economist

BMO Financial Group

Visit event's website