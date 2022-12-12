Insurance Institute of Ontario- Additional and Named Insureds

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

January 18, 2023



Nearly every business enters into numerous contractual agreements each year. These agreements can have a significant impact on the insureds risk profile. The allocation of risks is one of the most important issues determined in commercial agreements and brokers are often called upon to assess and insure these risks once allocated.

Program Objectives:

In this seminar brokers will review the following common contractual risk transfer provisions and understand their risk management and insurance implications.

Understanding the insurance implications of various types of contractual indemnities,

The implications of contractual insurance obligations.

Understanding the implications of covenants to insure.

Understanding the implications of waiver of subrogation provisions.

Understanding the implications of additional insureds and additional named insureds requirements.

Seminar Leader:

Mario Fiorino, Vice President, Legal & General Counsel

Insurance Bureau of Canada

CE Hours: 2 Technical Hours

