Insurance Institute of Ontario- Appraisals: Dispute Resolution for Property Claims

September 28, 2021
ZOOM- September 28, 2021 1:00pm - 2:15pm
See how appraisal/alternative dispute resolution (ADR) works in action! Multiple mock Appraisal Tribunals will be used to demonstrate how this alternative dispute method can provide a less expensive but more efficient and accessible way to resolve issues. Not only will this webinar expand the knowledge for insurers and adjusters, this is a great webinar for brokers to wrap their head around ADR to gain the expertise they need to advocate on behalf of their clients. Sign up today!
WEBINAR OBJECTIVES:
- Review the appraisal/alternative dispute resolution process
- Determine the effective use and selection of appraisers and the umpire
- Identify the difference between how an umpire acts versus a judge in the court system
- Examine the appraisal/ADR process through mock appraisals
