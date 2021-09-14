Insurance Institute of Ontario- Appraisals: Dispute Resolution for Property Claims

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 28, 2021

ZOOM- September 28, 2021 1:00pm - 2:15pm

See how appraisal/alternative dispute resolution (ADR) works in action! Multiple mock Appraisal Tribunals will be used to demonstrate how this alternative dispute method can provide a less expensive but more efficient and accessible way to resolve issues. Not only will this webinar expand the knowledge for insurers and adjusters, this is a great webinar for brokers to wrap their head around ADR to gain the expertise they need to advocate on behalf of their clients. Sign up today!

WEBINAR OBJECTIVES:

Review the appraisal/alternative dispute resolution process

Determine the effective use and selection of appraisers and the umpire

Identify the difference between how an umpire acts versus a judge in the court system

Examine the appraisal/ADR process through mock appraisals

Visit event's website