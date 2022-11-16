Insurance Institute of Ontario- At the Forefront: Employee Engagement in the Hybrid World

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

January 17, 2023



As the insurance industry continues to adapt to the post-pandemic new normal of the hybrid workplace, employee engagement needs to be top of mind for all of us – whether we’re frontline employees or managers.

On January 17, join Debbie Coull-Cicchini, Executive Vice President, Intact Insurance, West, Ontario and Atlantic Canada, as she shares engagement insights and practical strategies Intact learned from working remotely and in-person across seven time zones, all while integrating its largest acquisition to date. This session will help all p&c professionals understand the direction our new normal is heading in. Key takeaways from the session: keep on checking your team’s pulse and don’t take anything for granted!

Presenter:

Debbie Coull-Cicchini

Executive Vice President

Intact Insurance, West, Ontario and Atlantic Canada

About Debbie Coull-Cicchini

Debbie Coull-Cicchini was appointed Executive Vice President of Intact Insurance in January 2018. In this role, Debbie oversees the operations of Intact Insurance in the Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada. Prior to this role, she was COO and Senior Vice President for the Ontario Division. Debbie has played an integral part in the integration of five successful acquisitions, most recently RSA Canada and has led the implementation of numerous key strategic priorities.

Prior to joining IFC in 2005, Debbie worked for a U.S. Bank as EVP Wealth Management, Retail Banking & Marketing, while residing in the U.S. Previous to this role, she was instrumental in launching two On-Line Banking start-ups which included President’s Choice Financial in Canada and Amicus Bank in the U.S. Debbie has held other various Retail Banking executive roles in Personal & Commercial Banking within CIBC.

Debbie holds an MBA from Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and a BA in Economics from McMaster University in Hamilton.

CE hours : 1 RIBO hour (pending)

Sponsored by: Strategic Resource Consultants

