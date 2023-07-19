Insurance Institute of Ontario- At the Forefront: From swing sets to the C-Suite

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

January 23, 2024



At the Forefront: From swing sets to the C-Suite: Lessons in resiliency learned in the playground.

Some of us may have forgotten what it was like growing up and navigating the playground. It’s a challenge that shapes us from an early age, teaching us resiliency in the face of obstacles.

Join Colette Taylor, COO of Sovereign Insurance, for an introspective discussion on the four key lessons she learned early in life that can help propel your career. More than scraped knees or getting home before the streetlights came on, the quiet complexity of Colette Taylor’s childhood taught her lessons she now applies in her daily operations as a confident COO. Build your own resiliency muscle and become the best version of yourself by applying childhood lessons you already know!

In this session, Colette will focus on these key areas:

1. Always room for one more (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion)

2. If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again (Female Leadership)

3. Sharing is caring (Knowledge is power, building a brand around partnership and sharing)

4. Getting your hands dirty is a good thing (Thriving in a challenging market)

So, climb that ladder no matter how high it seems. The reward of the slide is worth every step!

Presenter:

Colette Taylor

Chief Operating Officer

Sovereign Insurance

CE hours : 1 RIBO hour (pending)

Sponsored by: Strategic Resource Consultants

