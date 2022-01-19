Insurance Institute of Ontario-At the Forefront: Insider industry advice

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

March 02, 2022



As the leader of Canada’s largest direct-to-consumer insurer, TD Insurance President and CEO James Russell has garnered a unique perspective for insurance over the course of his career.

Join us for this session as James discusses the path he took in attaining his current role, sharing his experiences in both the broker role and direct insurance sides of the business. He will provide his insights on the challenges other industry leaders currently face in a fireside chat, with advice on how to navigate industry careers and his point of view on current trends driving the industry.

He will also explain how, under his leadership, TD is positioning itself to successfully help Canadians in the future.

In this session James will discuss:

– His education and path to the insurance industry.

– His first role in the insurance industry and his first leadership role.

– The differences between the broker business and direct insurance.

– TDI – what he’s seen since taking the helm and the adjustment he’s had to make.

– His focus as the leader of TDI – what priorities does the company have and what does he see for the future of the industry? (ESG initiatives, innovation, adapting to what customers are looking for etc)

– Advice he would give to audience members as they progress through their careers.

Presenter:

James Russell

President & CEO

TD Insurance

About James Russell

As President and CEO of TD Insurance (TDI), James Russell is responsible for leading the largest direct-to-consumer insurer of Property & Casualty and Life & Health Insurance in Canada. With a Bachelor of Mathematics Degree from the University of Waterloo, and over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, James joined TD Insurance in 2014, and has since then been a central member of the Insurance Senior Executive Committee and Fellow in both the Casualty Actuarial Society and Canadian Institute of Actuaries. James has led the turnaround of the General Insurance business, has modernized the organization’s legacy infrastructure, has supported TDI’s digital marketing expansion, and has led the roll-out of the insurer’s largest and most complex transformational project.

As a long-time proud supporter of inclusivity and diversity in the workplace, James currently sits as Chair of the TD Insurance Inclusion and Diversity Council. He is focused on strengthening TDI’s commitment to diverse talent and building a culture where everyone can have the opportunity to reach their full potential. He is also actively involved in TD’s annual United Way campaign, serving as the High Value Gift Co-Chair for TD Insurance.

CE hours : 1 hour (pending)

Sponsored by: Strategic Resource Consultants

