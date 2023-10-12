Insurance Institute of Ontario- At the Forefront: Mitigating headwinds in Canadian P&C

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

November 21, 2023



Canadians are grappling with rising insurance premiums as catastrophic events strike with increasing frequency and inflation continues to climb. At the same time, insurance companies are being impacted by these same headwinds, and are trying their best to maintain a focus on the customer.

On November 21, Fabian Richenberger, Executive Vice-President of Commercial Insurance and Insurance Operations at Definity, will share more on the key trends and issues impacting the Canadian P&C industry today, along with discussing how insurers and their customers can mitigate the risk for a better customer experience and strong community support.

In this session, Fabian will focus on these key areas:

1. Headwinds impacting Canadian P&C

2. The impacts for brokers and customers today

3. How customers can navigate rising insurance premiums

4. How insurers can continue to help customers and communities adapt and thrive

Presenter:

Fabian Richenberger

Executive Vice-President, Commercial Insurance & Insurance Operations

Definity

