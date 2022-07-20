Insurance Institute of Ontario- At the Forefront with Urs Uhlmann

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 07, 2022



Climate Change: Insuring a Net Zero Future

Commercial insurers play a critical role in enabling the transition of society and the wider economy towards a low carbon future

Severe weather events in Canada caused insured losses of $2.1 billion in 2021, making 2021 the sixth costliest since 1983. The impact of climate change is undeniable – the societal challenge is how do organizations, including insurers, transition to a low carbon future?

Many commercial insurers are undergoing a cultural transformation across their underwriting business, embedding climate considerations in their strategic approach and appetite decision-making. They are also committing risk management expertise and guidance to assist customers as they seek to reduce emissions and evolve their business practices to minimize their environmental impact.

This session will explore, from a commercial insurance perspective:

The role commercial insurers play towards net zero commitments

How climate change is affecting underwriting, and what the industry can do to contribute towards a low carbon transition

What Net-zero underwriting means for customers and brokers

How the industry can support customers and brokers on their transition to a low-carbon future

Presenter:

Urs Uhlmann

Managing Director – Global Corporate & Specialty (GCS)

Aviva Canada Inc.

Visit event's website