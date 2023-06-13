Insurance Institute of Ontario- Axe Throwing Tournament

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

October 26, 2023



Calling all adventure-seekers and thrill enthusiasts: our Axe Throwing Tournament is back!

Prepare for unforgettable fun as you unleash your inner warrior. Held in partnership with the Insurance Institute – Kawartha/Durham Chapter, join us October 26 to experience the thrill of axe throwing at this exhilarating industry networking event! Our expert instructors will guide you through the safety measures, tips, and strategies you need to become an axe-throwing pro. An exciting and unconventional way to network, this action-packed event is sure to sell out, so reserve your spot today!

Everyone is welcome to attend!

Axe throwing is the new and unusual “sport” that has fast built momentum as the go-to activity for team building, networking, and general fun.

Get your co-workers and colleagues together and join us for a bit of friendly competition. This is not your normal networking event with colleagues!

“The feeling of that axe sinking into wood, there’s really nothing like it…”

The details:

Ticket price includes axe throwing and snacks.

What do you need to bring:

•Close toed shoes are mandatory. No sandals or flip flops. High heels are also not recommended.

•A loose-fitting top is recommended to allow unrestricted upper body and arm motion.

•No need to bring your own axe, as they are provided.

Grab life by the handle and join us for this epic adventure. See you soon.

Contact gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca for questions.

