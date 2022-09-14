Insurance Institute of Ontario-Behind the scenes of Cyber Insurance and Risk Management

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

October 25, 2022



As business operations consistently become more virtual, the incidence of cyber attacks has increased. Understanding how you can help your clients build their cyber defense has never been as critical as it is in today’s workplace.

Join us for a behind the scenes look into Cyber Insurance and Risk Management. Learn about First and Third Party coverages, different claims, how to sell Cyber Insurance, the various benefits of coverage, and much more as you study recent case and claims examples! Help your clients understand why they need to defend their networks, systems, data, and staff from malicious digital attacks that can jeopardize a company’s bottom line.

Make sure you’re in the know with this important area of p&c insurance, secure your spot now.

Seminar Leader

Jessica Visser CIP, RIBO

Partnerships and Programs Manager

BOXX Insurance Inc

Visit event's website