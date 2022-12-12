Insurance Institute of Ontario- Builder’s Risk: A Practical Approach to First Party Claims Webinar

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

January 12, 2023



The Builder’s Risk policy is designed to provide broad coverage; however, it does not cover all property connected to the construction project nor does it cover every risk. Understanding the dynamics involved in handling first-party claims for Builder’s Risk from multiple perspectives involved in the claims process is integral. Explore how the different parties involved bring their own unique skill sets to achieve the successful management of the claim when a loss occurs. A case study will provide a practical example of how things play out in a real-world scenario.

Webinar Objectives

• Understand how first party claims differ from third party claims;

• Navigate the claims process while separating between hard costs and soft costs;

• Identify the key roles and experts required to deliver a successful outcome for all parties.

Webinar Presenters

O. Martin Moran, ACIP, Claims Manager BC – BFL CANADA

Martin has worked in the insurance industry for over 30 years. Early in his career, he was an independent adjuster, an adjuster and a manager for several firms in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. He has also worked in the restoration field and is now the Claims Manager for British Columbia for BFL CANADA, overseeing a wide variety of claims including a large construction portfolio. Martin achieved his CIP in 1999, in the first graduation class for the CIP program and then furthered his professional development to attain his ACIP in 2020.

Damian Alksnis, CPA, CMA, CFF, CIP, Partner – Williams Meaden & Moore Inc.

Damian is a Partner at Williams Meaden & Moore Inc. and has over 20 years of accounting experience. Damian specializes in the quantification of commercial losses relating to Business Interruption, Liability, Soft Cost, Property Damage, Stock, Cyber and Fraud claims for both insurance and litigation purposes. He has provided testimony as an expert witness in mediation proceedings and Ontario and BC Supreme Court trials. Damian has provided numerous training seminars for the Insurance Institute, insurers and law firms.

Bichtar Mahal, BBA, CPA, CA, CIP, Partner – Williams Meaden & Moore Inc.

Bichtar has over 30 years of accounting experience and specializes in the quantification of commercial losses relating to Business Interruption, Soft Costs, Delay in Start-up, Property Damage and Stock claims for both insurance and litigation purposes. He has participated in appraisals under the Insurance Act and has provided testimony as an expert witness in mediation proceedings. Bichtar is a Partner at Williams Meaden & Moore Inc. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant, holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and has a Chartered Insurance Professional designation.

John Fitzgerald, CIP, CFEI, General Adjuster – Crawford & Company

John is a large and complex loss adjuster with the Crawford & Company Global Technical Services team and specializes in commercial property claims, including product liability, builder’s risk, course of construction and wrap-up liability claims. John has also been involved in international and domestic catastrophe experiences, including a deployment to the Bahamas to handle losses following hurricane Irene. John is a Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator and currently handles large commercial fire losses throughout British Columbia.

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 CE Credit (pending)

