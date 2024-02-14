Insurance Institute of Ontario- Certificates of Insurance

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

March 06, 2024



This seminar will discuss the appropriate use of certificates of insurance, elaborate on when to use them and describe how to communicate effectively with certificate requesters, clients and underwriters.

Learning Outcomes:

discuss current case law regarding certificates of insurance, cover notes, binders and other ancillary insurance documents

how to achieve greater efficiency and minimize paperwork

how to manage customer expectations and suggestions for controlling errors and omissions exposures.

suggestions for eliminating the use of certificates of insurance as much as possible and educating clients to harmonize the service relationship when it comes to paperwork.

