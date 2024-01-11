Insurance Institute of Ontario- CIP Society Curling Bonspiel

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

March 01, 2024



Join us for our popular annual CIP Society Curling Bonspiel event, where industry professionals gather at the rink to enjoy a day of play at Tam Heather (“The Tam”) in Scarborough.

Considered a Canadian Institution, curling is a highly accessible sport that is a great way to de-stress, exercise, and build a team. Curling is an industry favourite, so do not miss your chance to have fun and learn, everyone is welcome to join regardless of skill level! This event allows you to register your group to build the relationships or fly solo to network and meet new people. Each registration includes a continental breakfast and hot lunch. Make sure you contact us with any dietary requirements.

QUESTIONS? Contact gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca

