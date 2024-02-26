Insurance Institute of Ontario- CIP Society Symposium

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

April 11, 2024



Featuring inspiring keynote speakers, insightful seminars, and our popular Up Close & Personal Leadership session, Symposium is the premier industry event for insurance professionals. This annual event brings together bright minds who provide thoughtful discussion about the current state and projected future of the p&c industry.

Informing, engaging, and inspiring, Symposium 2024 will discuss the major technological and social changes Canadian and global p&c insurers have been witnessing in the current market. From AI to Fraud and Political Risk, this year’s speakers will take a deep look into how upcoming trends and technologies have and are directly impacting the Canadian economy and business.

Individual early bird deadline (pricing below): March 25, 2024

Taking place on Thursday, April 11, take a look at the agenda for Symposium 2024:

Breakfast Keynote Speaker

Erin Bury

Co-Founder and CEO, Willful

Tech Expert/Startup Fanatic

