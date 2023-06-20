Insurance Institute of Ontario- Commercial Auto: Fleet & Garage Auto Insurance Policies

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 25, 2023



Do you need an overview of the principles and concepts, as well as the technical side of commercial auto? Commercial lines auto insurance can seem complex at first, but it doesn’t have to be. Join us for this jam packed webinar covering everything you’ll need to know as a new industry employee, or as someone moving from personal lines to commercial lines.

You’ll see the benefits of attending this seminar right away in your workplace:

Brokers: comprehend the basics of commercial auto to provide sound advice to your clients and effectively gather the information needed to meet the acceptance criteria of insurance companies.

Underwriters: refresh your perspective on commercial auto risks to ensure effective and thorough underwriting of commercial auto risks.

Adjusters: quickly identify potential coverage issues and ensure accuracy and understanding of nuances in commercial auto claims scenarios.

Learning Outcomes

You will walk away from this seminar being able to:

– Identify the steps in the underwriting process for fleet and garage

– Understand the rating process for fleet and garage policies

– Describe the coverage of the Garage Auto policy with a comprehensive review of the wording

– Provide risk management advice to your clients

Seminar Leader: Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Consulting

RIBO CE Hours: 2 Technical hours

Visit event's website