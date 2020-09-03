Insurance Institute of Ontario – Commercial Broker Jumpstart – On-Line (EST)

by Conestoga Chapter, IIO
October 05 - October 09, 2020
Virtual Class - On-line
9:00 am - 4:15 pm (EST)
Give your new Commercial brokers a Jump Start into their careers! This new five day program is designed to help launch the careers of newly licensed or transitioning brokers with the technical knowledge and professional skills required for them to be successful in their new roles.
Over the course of the five days we will cover:
- a review of basic insurance policies along with detailed underwriting skills such as application completion, calculators and reports
- negotiation,
- time management,
- communication skills,
- errors & omissions prevention training
This five day program is highly interactive with many case studies, exercises and practical applications.
By the end of this program participants will be able to:
- Identify strategies to prioritize work and manage their time effectively
- Discuss common ethical challenges for brokers and outline effective strategies for avoiding errors and omissions claims
- Demonstrate effective strategies for dealing with difficult customers
- Discuss the importance of selling and display customer focussed sales techniques
- Identify automobile rating criteria
- Identify the different building construction classes and understand how they play a factor in rating
- Discuss the importance of accurate limits and how they are applied in the event of a claim
- Complete an application of insurance for the file as well as for the underwriter
- Discuss the application and identify red flags and questions to ask
- Demonstrate the process of issuing binders & reviewing policy documents
- Demonstrate effective strategies for handling payments
- Explain the processes required to handle renewals, endorsements & cancellations
- Identify the Brokers Role in Claims Handling
Seminar Leader
https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/Ontario/Conestoga/Seminars/Seminar-Details?seminarId=11960
Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM
CE hours: 16 Technical