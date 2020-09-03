Insurance Institute of Ontario – Commercial Broker Jumpstart – On-Line (EST)

by Conestoga Chapter, IIO

October 05 - October 09, 2020

Virtual Class - On-line 9:00 am - 4:15 pm (EST)

Give your new Commercial brokers a Jump Start into their careers! This new five day program is designed to help launch the careers of newly licensed or transitioning brokers with the technical knowledge and professional skills required for them to be successful in their new roles.

Over the course of the five days we will cover:

a review of basic insurance policies along with detailed underwriting skills such as application completion, calculators and reports

negotiation,

time management,

communication skills,

errors & omissions prevention training

This five day program is highly interactive with many case studies, exercises and practical applications.

By the end of this program participants will be able to:

Identify strategies to prioritize work and manage their time effectively

Discuss common ethical challenges for brokers and outline effective strategies for avoiding errors and omissions claims

Demonstrate effective strategies for dealing with difficult customers

Discuss the importance of selling and display customer focussed sales techniques

Identify automobile rating criteria

Identify the different building construction classes and understand how they play a factor in rating

Discuss the importance of accurate limits and how they are applied in the event of a claim

Complete an application of insurance for the file as well as for the underwriter

Discuss the application and identify red flags and questions to ask

Demonstrate the process of issuing binders & reviewing policy documents

Demonstrate effective strategies for handling payments

Explain the processes required to handle renewals, endorsements & cancellations

Identify the Brokers Role in Claims Handling

Seminar Leader

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

CE hours: 16 Technical

