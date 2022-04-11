Insurance Institute of Ontario- Commercial Risk Assessment

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

June 15, 2022



Assessing a commercial risk is more than just what the business does.Your commercial clients rely on you to provide advice that is accurate and timely. The consequences of not identifying and analyzing risks an organization faces may be critical. Consider an insured that learns that a major loss is not covered. The broker/agent may be blamed for not advising the client to purchase appropriate insurance; the insurer is likely to bear the client’s anger and frustration; the adjuster will have to explain that there is no coverage and prepare for legal battle.

We will discuss a full commercial risk assessment to assist with loss control, risk management, rating and underwriting including:

•Occupancy and associated hazards

•Building construction and exposures

•Internal protection systems such as fixed extinguishing systems and sprinkler systems

•Adequacy of public fire protection including hydrants and fire station response

•All-risk exposure information such as flood, water damage, earthquake, collapse, impact, explosion etc.

You’ll see the benefits of attending this seminar right away in your workplace:

Brokers : You will come away with the tools to complete a full risk assessment of your commercial portfolio.

Underwriters : refresh your perspective on commercial risks to ensure effective and thorough underwriting.

Adjusters : quickly identify potential coverage issues and ensure accuracy and understanding of nuances in commercial claims scenarios.

Seminar Leader

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Training & Consulting Inc.

Visit event's website