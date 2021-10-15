Insurance Institute of Ontario- Condominium Insurance

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

January 26, 2022

WEBINAR- January 26, 2022 1 pm - 4 pm (EST)

Condo insurance is an often misunderstood product. Misconceptions are common and many stem from confusion about coverage provided by the Condo Corporation’s insurance vs. the unit owner’s condo insurance. Whether you’re a Broker, Underwriter or Adjuster, learn about this in demand product.

Condo sales aren’t showing signs of slowing down soon and a condo is often the first time homebuyer’s step into the real estate market. Helping customers identify their needs and ensure proper coverage will go a long way in building a new and lasting relationship with a home owner who will almost certainly always require home insurance. Spend half a day with our expert speaker to learn the fundamentals of Condominium Insurance.

Brokers: Learn what questions to ask to understand your customer’s exposure, how to explain the applicable coverage and ultimately ensure the client is appropriately covered.

Underwriters: Learn about how to underwrite to ensure the client has the required coverage, how to explain the applicable coverage to a broker and clarify common policy misconceptions.

Claims: Learn about terminology specific to condominium corporations and by-laws and how the by-laws affect the client in the event of a claim.

By the end of the seminar you will be able to:



Explain the difference between freehold and leasehold condominium ownership.

Explain the different sections of a comprehensive condominium policy for the unit owner.

Describe the typical insurance policy for the condominium corporation.

Discuss the basics of commercial condominiums and insurance.

Seminar Leader: Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Consulting



