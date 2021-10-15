Insurance Institute of Ontario- Crime & Fidelity Insurance

by Insurance Institute of Ontario
December 08, 2021
WEBINAR- December 08, 2021 9 am - 11 am (EST)
Workplace crime can be disruptive to daily operations and can have devastating impact on a company and its bottom line. It’s crucial to help your clients protect their businesses from the threat of crime by employees and outsiders. In this webinar, you’ll take a good look at all crime and fidelity coverages including: employee theft or forgery/alteration, theft, robbery and burglary (inside premises), theft and robbery (outside the premises), Fraudulent money orders and counterfeiting, and the 3D policy.
Objectives:
At the end of this webinar, participants will be able to:
- Describe crime and fidelity coverages including employee theft or forgery/alteration, theft, robbery and burglary (inside premises), theft and robbery (outside the premises), fraudulent money orders and counterfeiting, and the 3D policy
- Identify standard exclusions
- Discuss common terms and how they relate to coverage
- Discuss underwriting considerations to be considered and reviewed
- Identify trends in the marketplace
https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/Ontario/Greater-Toronto-Area/Seminars/Seminar-Details?seminarId=12870
Seminar Leader: Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM
President, MRD Consulting