Insurance Institute of Ontario- Crime & Fidelity Insurance

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

December 08, 2021

WEBINAR- December 08, 2021 9 am - 11 am (EST)

Workplace crime can be disruptive to daily operations and can have devastating impact on a company and its bottom line. It’s crucial to help your clients protect their businesses from the threat of crime by employees and outsiders. In this webinar, you’ll take a good look at all crime and fidelity coverages including: employee theft or forgery/alteration, theft, robbery and burglary (inside premises), theft and robbery (outside the premises), Fraudulent money orders and counterfeiting, and the 3D policy.

Objectives:

At the end of this webinar, participants will be able to:

Describe crime and fidelity coverages including employee theft or forgery/alteration, theft, robbery and burglary (inside premises), theft and robbery (outside the premises), fraudulent money orders and counterfeiting, and the 3D policy

Identify standard exclusions

Discuss common terms and how they relate to coverage

Discuss underwriting considerations to be considered and reviewed

Identify trends in the marketplace



Seminar Leader: Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Consulting



