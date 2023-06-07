Insurance Institute of Ontario- Delegated Authority: The Magic Behind the MGA Marketplace

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

June 13, 2023



The MGA marketplace is where complex and interesting risks are written. What enables the market to function is the pooling of these extraordinary risks in specialized MGAs. This is accomplished through the contractual arrangement known as delegated authority. Discover how the legal framework of Delegated Authority allows the entrepreneurial focus of MGAs to flourish, and how underwriting, claims and reputational risk management are all navigated within this arrangement.

Webinar Objectives

• Explain the legal and contractual considerations for delegated authority

• Identify commercial liability considerations for MGAs

• Describe the MGA mindset

Webinar Presenters

Mark Woodall, President & Owner – Bubba Holdings Ltd.

Mark has extensive, long-term involvement as a large loss adjuster for Lloyds, and actively promotes Lloyds in Canada on a number of issues. With forty years’ experience in the industry, he has worked at the senior management level with a number of large domestic insurers. As well, he held the position of COO for a large independent adjusting company. Being well-recognized for his specific expertise in the industry, he is often called upon to deal with difficult risks, and has worked as a skilled self-employed large loss adjuster. Over his career, Mark has taught courses for the Insurance Institute of BC and was awarded Instructor of the Year in 1998. Mark was selected as the Insurance Person of the Year in BC in 2009, and is a regular speaker for the insurance industry.

Webinar Log-in: Please ensure the email address in your profile is current. Connection testing and login details will be emailed prior to the webinar. Please check the email to test your connection to the webinar platform.

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 CE Credit (pending)

Registration Deadline: Monday, June 12, 2023

