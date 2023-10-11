Insurance Institute of Ontario- Effective People Management

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

January 16 - January 17, 2024



Management responsibilities are becoming more complex and managers require a variety of skills to be effective. This two day program has been designed to enable managers to develop new skills and enhance their management capabilities.

Effective People Management is a two day program that uses online pre-work, engaging facilitation with contemporary video, and personalized objectives to create superior learning experience.Participants learn how to read the styles of the people they manage. The result is managers who adapt their styles to manage more effectively.

Modules 1: Introduction to Your Management Style

Participants discover how DiSC affects management style, including decision making and problem solving. Participants will also learn to identify others’ DiSC styles using behavioral cues.

Module 2: Your DiSC® Management Style, Part II

Participants explore how they tend to manage time, decisions, and problem solving.

Module 3: Directing and Delegating:

Managers discover their strengths and challenges when directing and delegating, and how to adapt their behavior to manage people more effectively.

Module 4: Creating a Motivating Environment

Participants discover how DiSC styles influence how people are motivated.

Module 5: Developing Others

Managers learn how to provide resources, environments, and opportunities that support long-term professional growth, based on DiSC.

Module 6: Working with Your Manager

Participants learn to influence and communicate effectively with their managers by meeting their DiSC needs and preferences.

Presenter:

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

MRD Consulting

